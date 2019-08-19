Virginia Pierce

Published Monday, August 19, 2019

Virginia Pierce, 96, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Private family burial will take place in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family asks that memorials be given to the: Keith & Virginia Pierce Music Endowment Fund at Buena Vista University: 610 W. 4th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.

 

Articles Section: