Virginia Pierce
Virginia Pierce, 96, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 in Storm Lake.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Aug. 31, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Private family burial will take place in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The family asks that memorials be given to the: Keith & Virginia Pierce Music Endowment Fund at Buena Vista University: 610 W. 4th St., Storm Lake, IA 50588.
