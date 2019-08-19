Rita Rader

Rita Roberta "Robey" Rader, 85, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.