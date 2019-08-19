Jean Crumb
Jean Crumb, 47, of Schaller died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Schaller.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.
