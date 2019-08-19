Jean Crumb

Published Monday, August 19, 2019

Jean Crumb, 47, of Schaller died on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Schaller.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Schaller. Burial will be in Schaller Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Schaller is in charge of the arrangements.

Articles Section: