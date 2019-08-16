Wood, Wine & Blues 2019 Wine vendor spotlight

Wood, Wine & Blues is right around the corner, and Storm Lake United is excited to introduce the 2019 wine vendors! Stop by Wine and Arts in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 12-5 p.m. with your ID to taste free samples of regional wines. Throughout the festival you can also browse local craft vendors and food vendors, and enjoy a free blues concert by Malcolm Wells and the Two Timers! There will also be fun activities for kids, and you can watch master carvers work away at their craft.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.