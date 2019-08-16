Storm Lake blood drive results

Published Friday, August 16, 2019
A Buena Vista Regional Medical Center blood drive was held Aug. 6 to help the blood center keep units on hand as we transition back into school season.
Several donors showed their support for saving local lives by donating blood. LifeServe Blood Center was able to collect 49 units of blood saving up to 147 local lives.
