Scrambling for space

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Urgent news from Storm Lake Elementary School! Thirty additional students recently registered for kindergarten. Seventeen additional students recently registered for first grade. These additional numbers are over and above the predicted growth for this school year. As administrators and teachers scramble to find room and resources for these additional students, the community of Storm Lake has been given another opportunity to vote for a viable solution for space needs at the lower elementary level.

In the next few weeks, we can Vote YES for students, showing support for Storm Lake kids. These kids deserve the best education we can provide. Many of these students will graduate from Storm Lake High School and remain in our community. They are our future workforce. Quality education begins at an early age. Students have the right to be in a classroom with four walls and a door to block hallway distractions. Classrooms should not be in a shared space, with one solid wall and dividers for the other walls. Loss of space in the common areas also results in loss of space for necessary small group learning. Elementary students have the right to be in classes smaller than 25. We owe it to our students to Vote YES for a new kindergarten facility. It’s a good start in being prepared for future enrollment growth.

What can we do?

Go to the courthouse anytime between today and Sept. 10 and Vote YES for students.

Write a check to Storm Lake School District Foundation to help cover promotional expenses for this bond issue.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to vote YES.

Remember that “Children are our most valuable resource!” - Herbert Hoover

PEGG HAVENS

Storm Lake

PS – There are also waiting lists for pre-school classes.