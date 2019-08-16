The annual retired staff breakfast will be Aug. 23. Anyone who has retired from Storm Lake Community School is invited to attend. We will meet at Lakeshore Café at 8 a.m. to chat for a bit, then order from the menu and eat around 8:30 a.m. Hope to see you all there.

If you have questions, call Marilyn at 732-7783 or Denise at 284-2843.