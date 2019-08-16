Proper axe throwing

Marjorie Speirs of Anthon is on a mission to teach the public how to throw an axe. She was at Albert City Threshermen & Collectors Show last weekend. Speirs has throwers walk a certain number of paces from the wooden targets, aiming for a playing card at the center. We asked her what she thought of axe-throwing in bars, where patrons throw at targets on the wall “Their way of doing it is dangerous,” she said, because they aren’t far enough away from the target.

