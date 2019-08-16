From Pizza Hut to Harvard Law School

BY JOHN FORDYCE

Some of you may know me, but most of you do not. I graduated from the now-consolidated Aurelia High School in 2004, graduated from UNI in 2008 with degrees in economics and philosophy, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 2011. My family has operated a small dairy farm north of Alta for over 80 years. My father, David Fordyce, and uncle, Matt Fordyce, now operate the farm. My mother, Lori Fordyce, taught ESL in Storm Lake for many years and recently retired as a teacher in Cherokee. Maybe I delivered a pizza to you from Pizza Hut in Storm Lake, which was one of my high school jobs. I also detassled in the fields outside of Storm Lake. I was a telemarketer at Marketlink as well.

I was extremely fortunate to have Tim Limbert as a teacher and mentor at Aurelia High School. He helped me to think independently and taught me life lessons I still use every day. He also helped me gain a political awareness. I even rallied for John Edwards at Baker’s Court, though I wasn’t old enough to vote.

When I started at UNI, I had to explain that I grew up in a small town in Northwest Iowa, as nearly no one had heard of Aurelia. I always felt invisible as a small-time person from a small town. It seemed like the students I met from Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Sioux City were more poised to go onto big things. My family, friends, and professors were all quite surprised when I got the acceptance call from Harvard.

By the end of my first semester at Harvard, I had already sat in a class taught by Elizabeth Warren, listened to Elena Kagan speak to our class, ate burgers with Chuck Schumer and his family, and listened to celebrations around school when President Obama, a HLS grad, was elected. I was lucky to attend a law school where I was anything but invisible. I walked the halls of an institution that has matriculated many Presidents, Supreme Court Justices, and congressmen. They were all in my shoes at one point. I realized that the only difference between these individuals and the people I grew up with was a difference of opportunity—not a difference of talent, intelligence, or work ethic.

I did not participate in politics while I attended Harvard. Like some of you, the divisiveness, the lies, and the power of corporate interests made me disinterested. In the years since, I have continued to avoid such discussions for the same reasons. However, as we’ve seen with recent shootings, trade wars, un-Presidential incitements to violence, and racist vitriol, the time for inaction is over. And more importantly, as I prepare to move my family back to Iowa in the coming weeks, I could never look my son in the eyes and tell him that I was politically apathetic during these events.

We all may feel invisible sometimes. But let’s not forget that us Iowans play the biggest role in selecting presidential nominees. We have the ability to impact change on a per-capita basis that is unrivaled in America. Let’s start to think about how the rest of the country and world perceive us. And, more importantly, let’s start to think about how we perceive ourselves.

