Parmenio Pelep
Parmenio Pelep, 75, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
World News
- Iran tanker shifts position but still at anchor off Gibraltar
- U.S. Rep. Tlaib refuses Israel's 'oppressive conditions' for West Bank visit
- Dollar firms, stocks soar on ECB rate cut expectations
- Schools, telephone lines to be opened in Kashmir after lockdown
- Wall Street extends gains on German stimulus hope