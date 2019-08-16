Parmenio Pelep, 75, of Storm Lake died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.