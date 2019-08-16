NORTHWEST IOWA FISHING REPORT

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake): White bass is fair. Use leeches, crawlers and twisters. Walleye is fair. Try leeches or pull crankbaits along the dredge cuts on the east side of the lake and to the west of the big island. Channel catfish is fair. Try cut bait, stink bait or crawlers fished on the bottom.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.