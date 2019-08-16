Hy-noon Kiwanis highlights

On Aug. 12, Gary Worthan brought a report of the activities of the Iowa Legislature. He talked about a number of things that had been accomplished and other items that the legislature was still working on. One item he mentioned was the extention of the 1¢ Iowa sales tax for school infrastructure and clarification of some items that could be included in the use of these funds. He followed up by answering questions from the members.

