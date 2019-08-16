The Godfrey decision

Civic Skinny

DES MOINES CITYVIEW

The Chris Godfrey lawsuit should never have happened.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad should never have tried to fire the head of the Workers Compensation office, who was in the middle of a fixed six-year term.

Then, when that didn’t work, the then-governor shouldn’t have cut Godfrey’s salary.

Then, when Godfrey sued, the then-governor should not have insisted that he and the state be represented by costly outside lawyers rather than the state attorney general.

Then the state should have settled the case before it got out of hand.

Then the ex-governor shouldn’t have — in the eyes of the jury — lied on the stand.

That was then.

This is now:

Now, the state owes Godfrey $1.5 million in damages established by a state-district-court jury last month in the seven-and-a-half-year-old case alleging discrimination and retaliation against Godfrey, a holdover Democrat and the only openly gay official in the Republican administration in Iowa. “The state” means taxpayers.

Now, the state owes the outside lawyers well over $1 million — probably something closer to $1.5 million, since all the bills aren’t in yet. “The state” means taxpayers.

Now, the state owes Godfrey’s lawyers an amount to be determined — but a good guess would be something close to $3 million. “The state” means taxpayers.

Now, the ex-governor and Brenna Findley Bird, his one-time general counsel, might be on the hook personally for at least some of those costs. That’s an open issue.

Now, the ex-governor will end his life of public service with an asterisk by his name, calling the attention to the fact he is — by jury verdict — a man who didn’t want to employ gay people. (“Terry Branstad was the longest-serving governor in the history of the nation and was Ambassador to China in the Trump Administration.” *He was adjudged in 2019 to have discriminated against and retaliated against an employee who was gay.”)

Today, the taxpayers of the state of Iowa appear to be on the hook for at least $6 million in costs and damages associated with the case.

Six million dollars in a case that was triggered by a mean-spirited administration that put in a mean-spirited pay cut that totaled just $150,000 over four-and-a-half years.

Six million dollars would pay full room, board and tuition for a year for about 275 Iowa students at a state university.

Six million dollars would pay for more than 125 much-needed social workers for the state of Iowa, or more than 125 firefighters, or more than 100 school teachers.

Six million dollars would pay for filling 60,000 potholes in the state of Iowa.

Now, there is talk that the state will appeal the case. That is sheer idiocy.

First of all, it’s unclear what the chances of overturn are. Judge McCall’s instructions to the jury were clear and unambiguous, and the verdict from the eight-person jury was unanimous.

Second of all, win or lose, the state’s cost of pursuing the appeal will be borne by taxpayers, and if the verdict is upheld, the taxpayers will have to pick up lawyer Roxanne Conlin’s costs as well. All told, add another half-million dollars. Or more.

Enough is enough.

There are lessons — expensive lessons — to be learned, but after seven-and-a-half years, the main one is this:

The wheels of justice turn slowly.

But they turn.

—Michael Gartner

(Disclosure: I was called as a witness near the end of the trial to verify that a document I had written about and had in my possession and was sought by the plaintiff was a true copy of the Republican State Platform of 2010 and that I had retrieved it at the time from the website of the state Republican Party.)

But…

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, testifying about gays who have worked for him during the discrimination lawsuit brought by Chris Godfrey:

“Doug Hoelscher, he grew up on a farm up here in Hamilton County, Iowa farm kid, he’s gay, but he’s somebody that I respect a great deal….”

But?

Should Branstad pay?

Chris Godfrey was awarded $1.5 million from the jury for past and future emotional distress.

If the verdict stands, the taxpayers will pay for that and for the $4.5 million or so in legal costs for both sides.

Is it possible that former Gov. Terry Branstad and his former counsel Brenna Findley Bird will end up paying part of that?

Government employees are indemnified against damages arising from actions done in the scope of their employment. But are discrimination and retaliation actions done “in the scope of employment?” Who has a job description calling for him or her to discriminate or retaliate?

The issue arose five years ago in the Godfrey case itself, in a narrow question about a related Attorney General’s ruling that went to the Iowa Supreme Court. With a five-to-two majority, Justice David Wiggins noted that “it has always been the law of this State that when a public employee acts outside the scope of his or her employment, the employee is personally responsible for the cost of defense and any damages he or she may have caused.”

Earlier this year, the state entered into two settlements totaling $4.1 million in relation to sexual harassment allegations against Dave Jamison, then the head of the Iowa Finance Authority. The state paid, but Rob Sand, who was elected State Auditor last fall and who is a member of the State Appeal Board that has to approve settlements, voted against paying.

Before the meeting, he wrote his colleagues questioning whether the state should pay. Under the Iowa Code, he noted, the state does not have to pay if the act for which the settlement was made “constituted a willful and wanton act or omission or malfeasance in office.” The implication was clear: sexual harassment is wanton and willful.

Add that to the Wiggins ruling, and you have at least an argument.

Then there’s this: In 2015, about halfway through the Godfrey case, lawyers for Branstad told the court that the litigation was “frivolous” and was “contrived for the purpose of harassing and oppressing” the defendants. Because of that, the Branstad lawyers said in a court filing, Godfrey should have to pay “reasonable attorney’s fees” to the defense.

Of course, that was their view when they thought they were winning.

A drama avoided:

Political junkies could hardly wait to attend the trial the day Roxanne Conlin was scheduled to question Terry Branstad on the stand.

Conlin, a former U.S. Attorney, was the Democratic candidate for governor against incumbent Branstad in 1982. He defeated her, getting 548,313 votes to her 483,291. There’s no love lost between them.

So Iowans with long memories and with nothing better to do were looking forward to the confrontation between a 75-year-old skilled lawyer who is quick on her feet and a 72-year-old former governor who is well-liked and admired in every corner of the state. Conlin is the first woman to be elected president of the Association of Trial Lawyers of America. Branstad is the man who served longer as governor than anyone else in America. They know the territory.

But it was not to be. Conlin was felled by dust and contaminants from the construction going on at the courthouse, but since Branstad had flown back from his ambassadorial post in China for the testimony, the appearance could not be delayed. So Paige Fiedler stepped in for Conlin at the last minute, having to learn the complexities of a seven-year-old trial in just two days.

She couldn’t have done better. She was in total command. She flummoxed the governor. Several times, he preferred to talk about his accomplishments as governor rather than answer her questions. Several times, Judge McCall had to remind Branstad that he needed to answer Fiedler. Several times, he simply couldn’t.

Maybe it was better that way, without the side show. Maybe it focused folks on what they should have been focusing on. Still, it could have been electric.

The instructions:

When testimony ended, Judge Brad McCall gave the jury 40 pages of instructions.

Instruction No. 19: Your verdict must be for Plaintiff and against Defendant State of Iowa on Plaintiff’s claim of sexual orientation discrimination if Plaintiff has proven each of the following elements by a preponderance of the evidence:

1. Defendant took adverse action against Plaintiff; and

2. Plaintiff’s sexual orientation was a motivating factor in Defendant’s action.

Instruction No. 20: Your verdict must be for Plaintiff and against Defendant State of Iowa on Plaintiff’s claim of retaliation if Plaintiff has proven each of the following elements by a preponderance of the evidence:

1. Plaintiff engaged in a protected activity;

2. Defendant took adverse action against Plaintiff;

3. Plaintiff’s protected activity was a motivating factor in Defendant’s decision to take the adverse action.

“Protected activity,” the instructions noted, includes the right to complain about being discriminated against or retaliated against.