Degen plays in All-Star game

Austin Degen of Ridge View was selected for the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series, which was played Aug. 8-11 in Carroll. Degen played for the Small Schools West team against top senior players from across the state. Ridge View head coach Shannon Tesch was selected as one of the coaches for Small Schools West.

