The Day of the Child Multicultural Festival in SL Sept. 28

The Day of the Child Multicultural Festival in Storm Lake will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in Sunset and Chautauqua Parks.

This event is free to the public. It is designed to bring together child-focused agencies and spotlight children in a day of developmentally appropriate enrichment and multicultural inclusion.

Major sponsors of the event are Storm Lake United, City of Storm Lake and Tyson.

Additional sponsors are Buena Vista University, BVCS Early Childhood Iowa, Child Care Consultant, Child Care Resources, East Africa Community Development, Iowa Central Community College, Lutheran Services of Iowa, Storm Lake Police Department, Prairie Lakes AEA, SALUD, Storm Lake Early Childhood Education Program, Storm Lake schools, The Bridge of Storm Lake, Trepson Preschool, United Community Health, Upper Des Moines Opportunity/Head Start.

A run, a parade, talent show

The day begins at 9 a.m. with a 2K run starting at BVU J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.

At 9:30 a.m. a children’s talent show, STEM showcase and public safety fun simulations are planned.

The talent show is open to children grades 1-5. To sign up contact Lee Dutfield at Storm Lake United 712-732-3780 or lee@stormlakeunited.com. You may also contact Trevina Jefferson at the Trepson Foundation 712-208-0469 or jeffersontrevina@gmail.com. There will be no judges.

IPTV, Iowa State Extension and BVU have planned an area of hands-on STEM activities. Children will also have the opportunity to participate in several 4-H club activities, including a child-raised farm and pony petting.

Public Safety Fun Simulations include a fire simulation house where children can practice how to evacuate a home and put out fires along with many other hospital, fire and police activities.

At 11:45 a.m. there will be a children’s multicultural parade, food-tasting and age appropriate activities.

Kids who join the parade will move from Sunset to Chautauqua Park in heritage clothing.

A children’s multicultural food-tasting will be limited to healthy food and beverages. Tyson Foods has donated enough turkey and pork products to support free multicultural healthy food for children.

Special and age-appropriate activities for ages zero-12 will be led by Storm Lake ECE, Head Start and Storm Lake Elementary.

FUNDS RAISED FROM this event will support the many activities, events and marketing that will occur for the Day of the Child Multicultural Festival. Any excess funding, after taking out reserve funds for next year’s festival, will be gifted into two funding pots.

It will be divided equally among the child-focused steering committee agencies that have had a major role in this event as a token of unity and Storm Lake Child Care Solutions (Part of Iowa Women’s Foundation Building Communities Statewide Initiative) as a token of support for their efforts.