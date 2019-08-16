The 50th anniversary of Dick Van Dyke stiffing Storm Lake

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

Fifty years ago this weekend Tony Bedel and I staged the first Storm Lake Film Festival, featuring a special appearance by movie and TV star Dick Van Dyke. There was just one small glitch: Van Dyke never showed.

(If this column seems like deja vu, it’s because I first wrote about this last December with the release of “Mary Poppins Returns,” in which Dick Van Dyke appeared.)

In 1969 Tony and I were college students and aspiring filmmakers who decided that Storm Lake would be a great place to showcase independent films — especially our own. We put out a call for others to enter our festival, and we received dozens of entries, most from the Midwest. We made a movie of our own, “The Party,” that featured local talent and we rented the Cobblestone Inn ballroom for the three-day event, August 16-18, 1969.

It just so happened that during that summer, the movie “Cold Turkey” was being filmed in central Iowa. The film starred Dick Van Dyke as a crusading small-town minister encouraging the entire community to stop smoking cigarettes for at least 30 days.

At the time Van Dyke was one of the top stars in Hollywood. Besides playing the male lead opposite Julie Andrews in 1964’s original “Mary Poppins” and several other hit movies, he had starred in the top-rated CBS comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” He went on to play in “The New Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Diagnosis Murder,” both long-running TV shows.

As aspiring filmmakers, Tony and I thought it would be interesting to see how the big boys did it, so we drove down to Greenfield, the central Iowa community where most of the movie was filmed.

While there we met Van Dyke on the film set, a most congenial guy who expressed great interest in our filmmaking. He said he’d love to come up to Storm Lake to be a part of our film festival.

The news that Dick Van Dyke was coming to Storm Lake made us instant celebrities back home. We were the lead story in the newspaper — “Film Festival Attracts Dick Van Dyke” screamed the boldface banner across the top of the front page — and ticket sales quickly sold out the ballroom.

The day of the event Tony and Jack Voss, whose father Gilbert was a salesman at Fitzpatrick Chevrolet-Buick, borrowed a new Buick Park Avenue to bring Van Dyke to Storm Lake. The Chamber of Commerce provided a room at the Palace Motel (now Lighthouse Inn). I stayed in Storm Lake to make final preparations for the showing.

As showtime approached I got a call from Tony. Van Dyke couldn’t come. A shooting from the previous night had to be rescheduled because of rain. The only time available for the re-shoot was the night of our festival.

Tony went toe-to-toe in a heated exchange with director Norman Lear, who refused to let Van Dyke come to Storm Lake because of the costs his already over-budget film would incur.

I was shell-shocked. Thank God our fathers, Pat Cullen and Doc Bedel, were with me. Besides offering moral support, with their experience in sales and business, they took over all the details of dealing with the crowd while I picked myself up off the floor to put on the show. Tony and Jack made it back to Storm Lake by the end of the show.

We offered refunds to the audience of 500, but only a handful took us up on it. The crowd was great and so were the movies but that did little to calm me or Tony. We figured we were ruined.

Junior Lawrence, owner of the Cobblestone, announced to the crowd — without telling us ahead of time — that Van Dyke’s mother had died. Then he said that he would see to it that Van Dyke would never work Storm Lake again. Well, I guess Junior was right. Van Dyke never did come back to The City Beautiful.

But the big star did feel bad. Concerned what townspeople would think of Tony and me, Van Dyke called the Storm Lake Police Department the next morning to apologize to the community. Lt. Russ Bair took the call. Van Dyke told Bair he hoped he could make it up to us and Storm Lake some day.

Although we wondered many times whether to take him up on it, we never did ask Van Dyke to make good on the promise. He’s a good guy and at age 93 is still going strong, as can be seen during his performance in last year’s “Mary Poppins Returns,” where he sang and danced on a desk.

As for Tony and me, we produced a second Storm Lake Film Festival the following year, this time at Schaller Memorial Chapel on the Buena Vista University campus. It was successful too, even without a big name star, but the rigors of pharmacy school required Tony’s attention and I realized that there was no future for me in the movies. I turned my attention to journalism. My role in the movies was reduced to running the projectors at the Vista Theatre during summers throughout my remaining years in college.