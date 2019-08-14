Wizard Day at the WG and SL Library

Many witches and wizards came to the Witter Gallery and Storm Lake Public Library to celebrate the birthday of one of the most iconic wizards and the author of the popular book series, J.K Rowling, on July 31. They celebrated by watching the first Harry Potter movie and partook in many wizarding activities in the Witter Gallery. Many enjoyed taking pictures with props, making wands, house colored bookmarks and of course eating sweets from the Honeydukes table.

