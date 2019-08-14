Water clarity sets record in August

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019
Brecher sees 48 inches deep
A Storm Lake water clarity record was set for the month of August last Friday, Aug. 9. Lake watcher Mike Brecher measured a depth of 48 inches last Friday from the dock at Sleepy Hollow on the north side of the lake. The previous record for a day in August at that location was 36 inches.
