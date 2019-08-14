Trump’s really showing them

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Trump's recent new tariff announcement on imports from China is showing he's tough — but tough on whom?

First, on the American consumer who pays the import duties (not the Chinese).

Secondly, China immediately retaliated and stopped buying any American agricultural and food products, likely for good. That hits Iowa badly. And lobstermen out east. China will merely shift their grain purchases to places like Bolivia and Argentina (good bump for them) and all the lobsters they can eat-will come from Canada (Canada thanks us, too!)

So who is Trump showing and what? He is showing Iowa farmers he doesn't give a hoot for them (us). End of story.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake