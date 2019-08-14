Sharp zebra mussel shells

Numerous Storm Lakers are reporting zebra mussels on rocks in Storm Lake. Tara Kosky shared this picture of a rock practically covered with them and her daughter’s foot after swimming in the lake. The sharp mussels are cutting the feet of swimmers, so it is being recommended that people wear shoes in the lake.

