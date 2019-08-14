Robert Sampers, 79, of Alta died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

A Celebration of Life Service was held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake.

Robert Joseph Sampers was born April 14, 1940 in Early, to Joseph and Christina (Werkmeister) Sampers. His early years were spent exploring Sac County and being the family prankster. The family moved to Storm Lake when he was 13. He attended Saint Mary’s School where he graduated in 1958.

Always ready for adventure he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was joined in marriage to Pamella Wilson on Jan. 27, 1962 in NAS Jacksonville, Fla. He served in Rota, Spain and onboard USS Shangri-la (CVA-38). They were blessed with their first two children, Brenda and Debbie. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy they soon settled in Alta. The family was completed with three more children: Cindy, Randy and April.

Robert began working for his father-in-law, Stan Wilson, building houses in Storm Lake. He also spent several years working for Hygrade meat packing plant. Adventuring once again, he began a career as a facilities/safety engineer in Texas, Alabama, South Dakota, Illinois and Minnesota.

Retirement brought him home to Alta where he served on the park board for several years. He was a jack-of-all trades and an avid garage sale fanatic. He enjoyed fixing broken Christmas items and furniture for his wife. Whenever something was broken, the answer was “ask Bob.” He spent a lot of his time creating an oasis in his back yard by gardening and tending his fishpond. He loved old war movies, cartoons, trains and his grandkids. Pretending not to know his grandkids names, he had made up special names for all. His nieces and nephews affectionately referred him to as “Mean Uncle Bob,” but of course knew he was a real softie and would be there when you needed help.

He is survived by his wife Pam; his children: Jimmie Bertsch, Debbie (Gary) Glenn, Cindy (Ron) Bertsch, Randy (Julie) Sampers, April (Mike) Lange; grandchildren: Joni (James) Rosenbury, Jonathan Boyle, Steve (Beth) Glenn, Kristen (Brian) Duncan, Lynette (Mark) Wyatt, Nathan Glandon, Brian Bertsch, Carrie (Troy) Vetter, Dacia (Phil) Cooley, Kasey (Emily) Bertsch, Brianna (Roger) Mattison, Hannah (Austin) Sampers, Ben (Jazmin) Stange, Logan (Rebekah) Sampers, Brady (Katie), Levi (Isabella) Sampers, Chrissy (Alex) Lange, Mandi (Billy) Lange, Beckie Lange, Lanee Lange; great-grandchildren: Catilynn, Nevaeh, Micah and Nicholi Rosenbury; Emily and Jonathan Glenn; Addie, Zoe, Reese Duncan; Marcy (Nick) Tharaldson; Michael (Emma) Vetter, Samuel, Genevieve and Jacob Vetter; Elizabeth and Lincoln Cooley; Victoria and Alexandria Mattison; Caden Stange, Hunter Stange; great-great-grandchild, Melanie Tharaldson; and little friends Bristol Bailey and Brady Schubert; surviving siblings and in-laws: Phyllis Davis, Su Sampers, Joyce (Gary) Olson, Betty (Joe) Jacobs, Beverly (John) Jorgenson, Mark (Camille) Sampers, Sandra (Francis) Heid, Marsha Heinsohn.

He is preceded in death by his daughter Brenda Bertsch; granddaughter Jennifer Boyle; parents Joe and Christina Sampers; in-laws Stan and Jennie Wilson; siblings and in-laws: Marjorie and Richard Andrews, Donald and Joan Sampers, Francis Sampers, Merlin Davis, David Sampers and Larry Heinsohn; niece, Christina Jacobs; and cousin James Sampers.