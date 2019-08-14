Phyllis Galbraith
Phyllis Randall Massee Roemer Galbraith, 89, of Sioux Rapids died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2019 of kidney failure in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
World News
- U.S. rapper A$AP Rocky spared jail after being found guilty of Stockholm brawl
- Hong Kong protesters offer apologies, China doubles down after airport clash
- Deploying new U.S. missiles would be 'reckless act': North Korean media
- Cathay Pacific says has fired two pilots over Hong Kong protests
- U.S. issues travel advisory for Hong Kong, urges caution