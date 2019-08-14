Phyllis Galbraith

Phyllis Randall Massee Roemer Galbraith, 89, of Sioux Rapids died on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2019 of kidney failure in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.