Paul Pate says our elections are ‘safe’

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently wrote an editorial saying how safe our elections are.

However, here is a recent report:

July 25, 2019: The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded Thursday that election systems in all 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, an effort more far-reaching than previously acknowledged and one largely undetected by the states and federal officials at the time.

Plus this from Newsweek:

Mitch Mcconnell received donations from voting machine lobbyists before blocking election security bills.

Makes you wonder if your vote actually counts or will count.

JOHN BROSTAD

Storm Lake