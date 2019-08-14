Paul Pate says our elections are ‘safe’
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently wrote an editorial saying how safe our elections are.
However, here is a recent report:
July 25, 2019: The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded Thursday that election systems in all 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, an effort more far-reaching than previously acknowledged and one largely undetected by the states and federal officials at the time.
Plus this from Newsweek:
Mitch Mcconnell received donations from voting machine lobbyists before blocking election security bills.
Makes you wonder if your vote actually counts or will count.
JOHN BROSTAD
Storm Lake
