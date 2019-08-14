Paul Pate says our elections are ‘safe’

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate recently wrote an editorial saying how safe our elections are.  

However, here is a recent report:

July 25, 2019: The Senate Intelligence Committee concluded Thursday that election systems in all 50 states were targeted by Russia in 2016, an effort more far-reaching than previously acknowledged and one largely undetected by the states and federal officials at the time.  

Plus this from Newsweek:

Mitch Mcconnell received donations from voting machine lobbyists before blocking election security bills.

Makes you wonder if your vote actually counts or will count.

JOHN BROSTAD

Storm Lake

Articles Section: