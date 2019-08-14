Mark Baumhover

Mark J. Baumhover, 67, of Fonda died July 4, 2019 in Sioux City.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Aug. 17, from 4-6 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall in Fonda. Mahaney Funeral Home in Fonda is in charge of the arrangements.

Mark John Baumhover is preceded in death by his father Wilbur Baumhover; mother Joan Baumhover; sister Pat Baumhover; aunts: Kathy Kraus and Marilyn Ortner; uncle Don (Donna) Baumhover; and many cousins.

Mark is survived by his sisters: Nancy Baumhover (Karl Seifert); Barb Arneson (Ross); and Janae Baumhover; nephews: Nathan Arneson (Hannah); Chris Seifert (Katie); nieces: Elizabeth Madaus-Salazar (Steve); Theresa Madaus (Beth); Kathryn Madaus (Mark Konieczny) and Sarah Davis (James).

Mark was born in Carroll on Sept. 19, 1951. He graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Fonda in 1969.

Mark enjoyed listening to oldies music and was a true fan of science fiction. He loved Star Trek and Star Wars movies and television shows. Mark was well liked and loved by all who knew him. Mark was a kind man. He will be deeply missed.