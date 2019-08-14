James McKenna

James “Nate” McKenna, 94, of Storm Lake died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Nate was born on July 2, 1925, in Storm Lake, to John Hubert and Sarah Grace (Coyle) McKenna. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake where he was a lifelong member. He was also a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters for seventy-eight years.

In 1942 at age 16, Nate graduated from Providence Consolidated High School in Sulphur Springs. Nate enlisted in the Army in 1946. He served in the Philippines and South Korea during World War II and after.

Nate was united in marriage on Feb. 22, 1955, with Deloris Nehring, and they were blessed with seven children: Patrick, Joseph, Jane, Ruth, Anne, Beth and Joyce.

Before retirement, Nate farmed in the Storm Lake area with his brothers. He also enjoyed playing cards with his wife and friends.

Survivors of Nate include his children: Patrick (Shannon) McKenna of Storm Lake; Joseph (Angela) McKenna of Storm Lake; Jane (Marshall) Langner of Knoxville; Ruth (Jeffrey) Thielges of Canby, Minn.; Anne (Christopher) Webber of Haysville, Kan.; Beth (Mark) Fischer of Ghent, Minn.; and Joyce (Mark) Falck of Alta; 14 grandchildren: Michelle (Shane) Schreck of Alta; Michael McKenna of Storm Lake; Samantha Jo McKenna of Storm Lake; Joshwell McKenna of Storm Lake; Joel Nate (Mireille) McKenna of Ankeny; Jeffrey (Lisa) Langner of Knoxville; Ashley (Alex) Baker of Concord, N.C.; Kayla Thielges of Canby, Minn.; Kacie (Blake) Haugen of Canby, Minn.; Stephanie (Jon) Farmer of Goddard, Kan.; Douglas (Rachel) Fischer of Ghent, Minn.; Craig Fischer of Sioux Falls, S.D.; Lauren Falck of Alta; and Conrad Falck of Alta; seven great-grandchildren: Brayden Karpan, Bella Karpan, Lincoln Mattson and Gunnar Schreck of Alta; Trevor Langner of Knoxville; Jaden Haugen of Canby, Minn.; and Bentley Farmer of Goddard, Kan.; two step-grandchildren: Tiffany (Dave) George of Bondurant; and Jeremey (Jana) Shuey of Plattsmouth, Neb.; seven step-great-grandchildren: Quinn Alexander, Kierstyn, Allee and Brody George of Bondurant; Kael, Jax and Kenley Shuey of Plattsmouth, Neb.; other survivors include the following nieces and nephews: Phyllis (McCoppin) Coffee, Dennis McCoppin, Bevery (McCoppin) Bornholdt, David McCoppin and their families; John Demers, Frank Demers, Dan Demers, Ben Demers, Jim Demers and their families.

Nate was preceded in death by his wife Deloris; parents John and Sarah Grace McKenna; grandson William Langner; brothers: Frank, Tom, Linus and Vince McKenna; sisters: Mary McCoppin and Margaret Demers; brothers-in-law: Albert Demers, Forrest McCoppin, Delwin Nehring, Alvin Nehring, Arlin Nehring, Eldon Nehring, Marlin Plumhoff, Edgar Ehlers and Melvin Nehring; sisters-in-law: Rosella Nehring, Helen Nehring, Elnora Plumhoff and Marcella Ehlers; nephew Ed Demers; and nieces: Elizabeth McCoppin and Theresa Demers.