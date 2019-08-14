Growth and Decay exhibit at Witter

“Growth and Decay,” an exhibit by local artist Nicole Nee, is on display at Witter Gallery Aug. 6-29. Nee’s artwork is heavily influenced by various storytelling methods, most notably mythology and folklore. As an artist, she has always been fascinated with storytelling. “Stories are simple but also immensely complicated exercises of human communication and are what we expose our children to at a young age,” she says. “To tell a story is to explain aspects of human culture.

