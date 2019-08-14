Franzmeier named Hospital Hero

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center employee Evan Franzmeier has been selected as a 2019 Iowa Hospital Association Hospital Hero. Evan is one of 10 selected in the state and will be honored at a ceremony in October. Evan is the Fitness & Health Center manager. His co-workers and family surprised him with the announcement of the honor.

