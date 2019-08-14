BVU Tech Trek participants

Maddy Courtright, Megan Courtright, Lydia Whitmore and Autumn Wunschel of Storm Lake and Claudia Tapia of Alta participated in the weeklong Tech Trek camp in July at Buena Vista University.

Mandi Johnson, 2016 Buena Vista University graduate, spent a week's vacation at her alma mater this month serving as a volunteer camp counselor, doing work she deems vitally important.