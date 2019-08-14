Bridal shower

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019
A salad bar luncheon for Sally Stark, bride-elect of Bruce Robbins, will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 317 Main St., Alta.
Bruce is the son of Joyce Robbins and the late Donald Robbins of Alta. Sally is the daughter of Mike Stark and the granddaughter of Wayne and Ruth Stark of Storm Lake.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.