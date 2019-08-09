Thomas McCardell, 64, of Alta died on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at his home.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha, Neb. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Thomas Michael McCardell, the son of Joseph and Mary (Haugh) McCardell, was born on Jan. 16, 1955 in Washington, D.C. As an infant, Thomas was baptized at St. James Catholic Church in Falls Church, Va. In 1963, Thomas was confirmed at St. Philips Catholic Church in Virginia.

Thomas was mostly raised in Virginia, but did spend some of his time in Peru; his father worked for the Agency for International Development for the Federal Government. Thomas attended grade school at St. James. At the age of 17, Thomas enlisted in the United States Army. He also earned his GED from St. James High School. He eventually attended college at Central Texas College.

Thomas served his country from 1972 until 1996. During his service, Thomas was in paratroopers for 12 years until breaking his leg in a jump. Afterwards, Thomas was a drill sergeant and trained troops for combat. His last assignment before retiring was as a 1st Sergeant and Senior Instructor for ROTC at Augusta State University in Augusta, Ga. He was also stationed in Alaska, North Carolina and Hawaii during his service.

In 1980, Thomas was united in marriage to Sueann McCardell in Fayetteville, N.C. The couple was blessed with three children: Cynthia, Joseph and Lisa. The couple was later divorced.

On Jan. 3, 2009, Thomas was united in marriage to Leslie McCardell in Lincoln, Neb.

Thomas’ favorite hobbies include gardening and grilling. He would grow something new in the garden every year and loved to be outside, as long as weather permitted. He was also a thrill seeker and loved roller coasters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Leslie McCardell of Alta; children: Joseph and Lisa McCardell; brothers: Daniel (Mary) McCardell and John (Bridget) McCardell; sisters: Joan (Jimmy) Abray and Katleen (Andy) Prinz; grandson, Colton Michael McCardell; and extended family and friends.

Thomas was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Cynthia Marie and his parents.