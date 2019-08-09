Summer business venture

These enterprising young women made over $25 in less than an hour with their lemonade stand set up at Greene Plumbing and Heating in Alta. Left to right: Ady Greene, daughter of business owner Kyle Greene; Paige Lundgren, daughter of Greene secretary Allison Lundgren and McKenzie Wilson, Ady’s neighbor.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.