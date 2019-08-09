Stuffed animal rewards party class

Children who completed their reading logs by July 13 qualified for a fun, stuffed animal class. Each child was given a bears collectors box. Inside the box was a stuffed bear, a patriotic outfit, a birth certificate and a rainbow stat. The children made a magical wish with their rainbow star on their bears and put them inside the bears. They next dressed their bears, filled out their birth certificate and read to their bears. Above: Carly, Marie, Aria, Macy and Kaylin with their animals.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.