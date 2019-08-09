Storm Lake requesting conservation of water

Heat spell taxes capacity

Users of the City of Storm Lake water system will be under voluntary water conservation measures beginning immediately.

The announcement Thursday, Aug. 8, by the City of Storm Lake asks residents to reduce residential and commercial water usage as daily consumption has significantly increased.

Reducing usage is necessary to preserve the supply in the water towers.

“When it gets really hot it’s not unusual for our water consumption to go up,” said Storm Lake Building Official Scott Olesen. “People are watering their lawns and their gardens. When the temperature is pushing 90 there is a lot of evaporation. Storm Lake is windy, which contributes to that.”

This voluntary use reduction includes the cities of Lakeside and Truesdale, along with the unincorporated areas served by the City of Storm Lake water including Lake Creek, Casino Beach, Stony Point and South Shore.