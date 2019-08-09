Published Friday, August 9, 2019
The annual retired staff breakfast will be Aug. 23. Anyone who has retired from Storm Lake Community School is invited to attend. We will meet at Lakeshore Café at 8 a.m. to chat for a bit, then order from the menu and eat around 8:30 a.m. Hope to see you all there.
If you have questions, call Marilyn at 732-7783 or Denise at 284-2843.
