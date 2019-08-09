Radke serves aboard U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer

A 2013 Lasalle Peru High School graduate and Holstein native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard the guided-missile destroyer, USS Halsey. Seaman Dirk Radke works as a Navy culinary specialist aboard the forward-deployed Arleigh Burke-Class guided-missile destroyer operating out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

