Meetings set for bond issue

The Vote Yes for Kids Committee will be having informational meetings about the upcoming Storm Lake Community Schools’ bond issue election which will be held on Sept. 10. They will be held at Our Place, 114 E. 3rd St. Upcoming dates are Aug. 13, from 10-11:30 a.m. and Aug. 15, from 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.