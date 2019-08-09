Marjorie Miller

Marjorie M. Berkler Miller, 102, of Storm Lake, and a former Sac County resident died Aug. 5, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Cedar Cemetery near Lytton, in rural Sac County. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Marjorie Mabel Berkler was born Jan. 21, 1917 in Calhoun County, the daughter of John and Lille (Shannon) Berkler. She was a graduate of Lytton Consolidated Schools and then furthered her education with various college classes.

She married Theodore “Ted” Miller on June 28, 1950 in Storm Lake. He died on July 20, 1971. After the death of her husband, Marjorie sold her home in Early and moved to Storm Lake where she became a staff writer for the Storm Lake Register and Pilot-Tribune. In later years she had been a correspondent for the Des Moines Register.

Marjorie was an active member of the Storm Lake community and served in varied capacities in numerous organizations and clubs. Her activities included: B.P.W., WaTan-Ye, Delphian Club, Lakeside Presbyterian Church, where she had been a Sunday School teacher and a member of the choir, she was the organizing president of the Thomas Munson Chapter Colonial Dames 17th Century and served as past state president, state publicity chair as well as holding offices in the Iowa Society Colonial Dames 17th Century.

She was active in politics in both Sac and Buena Vista County, a member of the National Federation of Press Women, N.W. District Director of the Iowa Press Women, Northwest District chairman of the Good Citizens program for the Iowa Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as Regent of the Buena Vista Chapter DAR 1982-84 and held District and State DAR chairmanships. She was a member of the Buena Vista County Genealogical and Historical Societies and belonged to the Hull Family Association.

One of Mrs. Miller’s greatest contributions to the Storm Lake community was her work as organizer and record keeper for the Storm Lake Parade of Flags Memorial which currently contains the burial flags of hundreds of veterans of all branches of the armed forces. For many years Marjorie was involved in planning and carrying out Storm Lake’s annual Memorial Day Program honoring deceased veterans.

Her family included three sisters: Dorothy Redenbaugh, Betty Davis and Florence Hendrickson; two brothers: John D. Berkler and Charles H. Berkler; six nieces and nephews: Phil Redenbaugh and his wife Margaret of Storm Lake; Sandra Millikan of Cherokee; J.D. Berkler and his wife Gail of Clearwater, Fla.; Max Hendrickson and significant other Sandy Case; Joan Berry and her husband Don of Mesa, Ariz.; and Charles Berkler and his wife Carla of Lytton.

She was preceded in death by her siblings and by her husband.