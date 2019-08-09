Lois M. Sahl passed to eternal rest with Our Heavenly Father on Aug. 1, 2019 at her home in Storm Lake at age 87.

Funeral service will be held Friday, Aug. 9, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place from 1-2 p.m. Family and friends are also invited to the church fellowship hall for a coffee reception and a time of remembrance immediately following the service. Private burial with family is planned.

Lois was born to Oscar and Helen (Johannsen) Harder in Battle Creek, and was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church there. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1950 and Lutheran School of Nursing in 1953. She was married in 1953 to Emmett Sahl and raised three children: David, Linda and Lisa. They farmed in the Battle Creek area and Lois was a RN at Hartley Memorial Hospital before becoming Director of Nursing at Willowdale Nursing Home. She retired from nursing in 1987 then moved to Storm Lake in 1997 to spend more time with her daughter and grandson and was happy to join book club and hold office in garden club for many years.

She was an active member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek, teaching Sunday School and serving in different areas of the church until transferring to St. John’s of Storm Lake where she was in Ladies Aide and Circle.

She enjoyed history and extensively researched and documented Battle Creek history as well as her family history.

Lois provided many words of wisdom and played a positive role in the lives of her children and grandchildren and saw the addition of a great-grandson to the family. We all will miss her great smile and sense of humor, lively and informed conversations, and deeply loving and caring support. Lois’s work here is now done. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, gardening, reading and taking photographs to her heart’s content. She will be reunited with family and friends and music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Mom, as you would say, “That was a good job done!”

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

Her life will be remembered and the gift of memories she has given will be cherished by son David Sahl of Indian Wells, Calif.; daughter Linda Merklein (Dave) of Wauwatosa, Wis.; daughter Lisa Goodman (Paul Grieme) of Alta; grandchildren: Erin Merklein and Dalton Goodman; great-grandson Grayson Goodman; two sisters: Kay Reese (Dale) of Denison, and Pat (Duane) Sharp of Longmont, Colo.; many nieces and nephews and their children, as well as many dear friends.