Former SL prep Carrillo captures national title in hammer throw for Grand View

Published Friday, August 9, 2019
Former Storm Lake prep Michelle Carrillo captured the national title in the hammer throw during the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships on May 24 in Gulf Shores, Ala.
Carrillo was declared the women’s hammer throw national champion after breaking a school record with a throw of 56.31 meters.
