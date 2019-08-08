Robert Sampers

Published Thursday, August 8, 2019

Robert Sampers, 79, of Alta died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake.

Articles Section: