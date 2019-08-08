Robert Sampers, 79, of Alta died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 2 p.m. at Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home in Storm Lake.