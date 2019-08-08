James "Nate" McKenna
James "Nate" McKenna, 94, of Storm Lake died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 9, from 5-8 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
