What does Steve King say about El Paso and Dayton race hate massacres?

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Our own Steve King has long been an outspoken racist, claiming we can’t maintain our “culture” with “brown babies,” claiming Western Civilization has contributed most to progress, etc., talking about upcoming clashes between red states and blue states and race war-things like that. Heck, he probably taught Trump everything Trump uses as divisive, racist “White nationalistic” bunk.

King has even been reprimanded and chastised by a Congressional resolution and stripped of all his official (committee) duties in Congress. So now he is merely a “limp-buscuit” and “lame duck” in every sense of those words.

And now, in the wake of two mass massacres in less than 24 hours — 20 dead in El Paso by a guy that posted a violent manifesto and screed on 8chan, along with a photo showing assault guns spelling out T-R-U-M-P and an apparent copycat massacre in Dayton killing another nine. What is King’s response?

Nothing yet. Now it is time for Steve King to specifically call these perpetrators of racial hatred and murderers what they are — domestic terrorists that must be condemned. To remain silent is a tacit enablement of others to follow suit.

A former FBI operative suggests that just as Muslim “Imams” (holy men) enable young, unstable and disaffected people to commit terroristic acts, Trump and people like King, by their divisive, racist, White nationalistic and anti-immigration rants enable unstable disaffected young White guys here to do the same.

And we have even seen local letter writers rant about how immigrants take away jobs from locals (eerily similar to the El Paso shooter’s posted rants).

Now, I wonder if all the religiously motivated local “conservatives” support violent force to purge the local immigrant pipulation and “Make America White Again” isn’t that what Trump and King really want?

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake