Timothy Mills

Timothy L. Mills, 68, of Yutan, Neb., entered into rest on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at his home.

He was born Dec. 1, 1950 in Storm Lake, to Frank and Marion (Thompson) Mills. Tim graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1969. On June 12, 1999, he was married to Lori (Gray) in Strawberry, Ariz.

Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed woodworking, music and watching his niece, Faith, play sports. Tim had a passion for baseball and he was an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Tim and Lori were members of the Eagle’s Club in Arizona for many years.

He is survived by wife of 20 years, Lori Mills; brother, Todd (Kim) Mills; niece, Faith Mills; children: Sarah and Abby; many other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marion Mills; sister, Tamela Lyon.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 1211 S. 211th St. Elkhorn, NE. Memorials can be made in care of the family. Svoboda Funeral Home in Wahoo, Neb. is in charge of arrangements.