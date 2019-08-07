On Steve King, Mueller Report
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Steve King made the comment that the Robert Mueller report and testimony exonerated Trump twice. What report and testimony was Rep. King reading/listening to?
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?
Mueller: Yes
Schiff: And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?
Mueller: Yes
Rep. Ted Lieu: The reason again that you did not indict Donald Trump is an OLC opinion stating that you can not indict a sitting President, correct?
Mueller: That is correct.
That looks pretty clear to me as any other person would have been indicted.
JOHN BROSTAD
Storm Lake
World News
- Taliban bomb kills 14, wounds 145, despite hopes for Afghan pact
- Tesla faced U.S. agency scrutiny last year over Model 3 safety claims
- Pakistan expels Indian ambassador as Kashmir dispute escalates
- U.S. government contractors to get first look at Huawei ban today
- Trump says China is 'killing us with unfair trade deals'