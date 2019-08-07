On Steve King, Mueller Report

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Steve King made the comment that the Robert Mueller report and testimony exonerated Trump twice. What report and testimony was Rep. King reading/listening to?

Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump and his campaign welcomed and encouraged Russian interference?

Mueller: Yes

Schiff: And then Trump and his campaign lied about it to cover it up?

Mueller: Yes

Rep. Ted Lieu: The reason again that you did not indict Donald Trump is an OLC opinion stating that you can not indict a sitting President, correct?

Mueller: That is correct.

That looks pretty clear to me as any other person would have been indicted.

JOHN BROSTAD

Storm Lake