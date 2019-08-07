Progress for Ready, Set, Grow childcare center

Ready Set, Grow Learning Center continues to make progress on the Storm Lake expansion at Methodist Manor. Woodruff Construction is working on Phase 2 of the construction project. This phase includes connecting the new building to A Hall. A Hall is a former nursing home wing and RSG’s new location. The next step is to begin renovations of the A Hall. In the meantime, a new HVAC system is being designed to meet the air quality standards for the childcare center. The indoor renovations will begin soon.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.