Prairie Heritage Center events

Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Bison Stampede Trail Run – 2nd run
The Bison Stampede is coming soon! Are you ready to run? The Prairie Heritage Center is holding a special event to raise money for an observation tower overlooking the Little Sioux River. Consider a morning run or walk on the prairie as a way to support the cause!
