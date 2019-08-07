Please support SL bond vote

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Residents of the Storm Lake Community School District will go to the polls on Tuesday, Sept. 10 to consider a $14.98 million bond issue.

The last time SLCSD approved a bond was more than 25 years ago when our own two children were in school. They now both have successful careers thanks to the education they received in the SLCSD. SL has seen considerable growth over the past 25 years. Storm Lake is a growing community and increasing enrollment has placed added pressure on our schools. This is a good problem but one we need to address now. Supt. Cole says that our middle and elementary schools are each about 150 students over capacity.

If the need is unquestionable, then the rational explanation for being opposed is higher taxes. While we understand this, that sentiment is short sighted. Successful schools form the basis for a successful community.

After the last December failed vote, the board went back to the drawing board and listened to community concerns. Their new plan presents a solution to address the district’s needs and results in the smallest immediate tax increase of any plans they considered. While our children are no longer in the district and our grandchildren are being educated in places outside of SL where others have paid the taxes to educate them, we certainly feel the need to support other people’s children just like ours were supported those 25+ years ago.

Children are our investment in the future. It is our responsibility to insure the children in our community receive the education they need to be successful.

Please support this important bond issue. It will be worth the cost.

RICK and MAXINE LAMPE

Storm Lake