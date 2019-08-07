Phyllis Coffin

Phyllis J. Coffin, 84, of Duluth, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home.

Graveside services were held on Monday, Aug. 5 at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Powers Funeral Home in Rolfe was in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis Jean Stacy was born Dec. 10, 1934, near Somers. She graduated from Storm Lake High School, received a two-year teaching certificate from Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, and a B.A. in education from Drake University, Des Moines. She married her high school sweetheart, Allen H. Coffin, on June 13, 1957. She taught in the Rockwell City Elementary Schools for 4½ years, and served as a homemaker for the last 62 years of her life.

The couple raised two children, Stacy Allen Coffin of Duluth, Minn., and Cora Jean Knutson of Hermantown, Minn. During her lifetime Mrs. Coffin has lived in Lohrville, Storm Lake, Spencer, Rockwell City and Des Moines, and in St. Anthony, Golden Valley, Hermantown, and Duluth, Minn. The couple also have a winter home in Tucson, Ariz.

Mrs. Coffin is survived by her loving husband, Allen Coffin; their two children and their spouses: Stacy Coffin and Shelley Breyen; and Cora and Jeff Knutson; and five grandchildren. She will also be missed and remembered by many friends, neighbors, and relatives.

Mrs. Coffin was active in church affairs in Duluth and in Tucson. She enjoyed her family, reading and travel.

The family asks that memorial gifts be made in Mrs. Coffin’s name to Trinity Presbyterian Church in Tucson, Ariz., or to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.