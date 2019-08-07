Nemaha Picnic set for Sunday

The 14th annual Nemaha Community picnic will be Sunday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. at the shelter house. Grills will be ready so bring something to grill is you desire, a hot or cold dish to share and your table service. Lemonade and tea will be provided. Join us for fun, fellowship and food. Bring your neighbors!

