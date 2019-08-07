Marjorie Miller

Marjorie M. Berkler Miller, 102, of Storm Lake, and a former Sac County resident died Aug. 5, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Cedar Cemetery near Lytton, in rural Sac County. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.